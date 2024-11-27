Treat mural paying tribute to heroes with respect

Our reportage also included inputs from survivors and families of victims of the attack

At unveiling, celebrating valour and resilience. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

This newspaper carried reports of a SoBo wall becoming a canvas for tributes to our heroes. A mural in Colaba was unveiled on Monday evening that paid homage to the bravehearts of 26/11. Our reportage also included inputs from survivors and families of victims of the attack.

The mural is located close to Badhwar Park, where the terrorists had reportedly disembarked, gaining access to south Mumbai on their trail of death and devastation. The mural is arresting as it is direct, serving as a reminder of our dark and chilling days while at the same time saluting courage and resilience. It is a wall of honour, to put it succinctly.

The creative leaders behind the mural and activists who put the project on track hope that people take a minute or two from their day-to-day activities to remember those who were slain and the survivors. Some hoped that Gen Next, youngsters who do not know much about the attacks, would be spurred into finding out more about the three days that the city was literally under siege as well as the stories of gallantry and sacrifice.

It is important that we ensure that this wall art is respected.

Do not damage the mural by scratching or spitting on it. The authorities must ensure it is not painted over and rubbish is not hurled near it. One should refrain from littering as a rule, but it would be especially egregious to do so around this moving tribute.

The vagaries of the weather will take a toll on this art work, one knows that; but, we can at least display dignity, decorum and grace.

The authorities concerned will do their bit, but citizens need to ensure that they treat this piece of history with the sobriety and respect it deserves.