Name changing may be about wiping out the colonial legacy, but the real focus has to be on amenities and upgrade at all our stations

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Upgrading railway stations is need of the hour x 00:00

The state Legislative Council has unanimously passed a resolution to rename seven Mumbai local train stations. The Mahayuti government has to seek the Union government’s approval for the new names. The resolution, proposed by minister Chandrakant Patil, aims to replace colonial-era names. Currey Road will become Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road Dongri, Marine Lines Mumbadevi, Charni Road Girgaon, Cotton Green Kalachowki, Dockyard Road Mazgaon, and King’s Circle Tirthankar Parswanath.

Name changing may be about wiping out the colonial legacy, but the real focus has to be on amenities and upgrade at all our stations. Keep station platforms as clean as possible. This onus falls on commuters too. However, overflowing dustbins and broken bins need quick and urgent attention. See that the announcements systems at all stations are functional. This is especially relevant this season since the sound of rain drowns out other sounds. It is also important that this happens because monsoon is the season where there is more desperation and panic in the station areas, as commuters are desperate to catch trains. Clear announcements give direction to clueless and panicky persons, and information is the way to dissipate chaos and confusion, leading to potential bigger disasters.

Leaking roofs need to be repaired and foot overbridges must be in place. Broken staircases need to be promptly repaired. A fall during rush hour may lead to a mini stampede, so this is an aspect that needs attention and action pronto.

In the end, name changes are all very well, yet every effort must be made to mitigate challenges for people using trains. Put safety at the top of the pyramid. This is just the tip of the iceberg as we have not even touched upon improving the immediate vicinity around the station.