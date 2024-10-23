Walking infra must feature in manifestos

Breaking News
Updated on: 24 October,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Pedestrian infrastructure is cheaper to build and maintain compared to other transport modes, yet the city’s walking infrastructure is notably insufficient, it said

Broad footpath at Central Avenue, Chembur

A city non-government organisation (NGO), the Walking Project, has released an eight-point Pedestrian Manifesto 2024 ahead of the state Assembly elections, urging all candidates across parties to highlight, adopt and prioritise walking infrastructure in the city.


Pedestrian infrastructure is cheaper to build and maintain compared to other transport modes, yet the city’s walking infrastructure is notably insufficient, it said. The NGO stated that as the Vidhan Sabha elections approach, it’s surprising that enhancements to pedestrian infrastructure are not prominently featured in the platforms of any of the candidates.


This will surely bring a freshness and relatable aspect to manifestos. Having said that, it is also important that these do not remain words on manifestos but translate into reality.


One also must realise that making the city more walkable, especially near high-density hubs, goes with the territory for any and all parties and leaders. It does not need an election to bring this to the fore. Just as we seek to enhance our infra when it comes to commuting modes, we should enhance our walkability infra too. When we talk infra in fact, we talk roads, commuting, new modes of commuting and ways in which we can decrease commuting time. Let us also talk pavements and safe walking spaces. Ensuring enough light so that people can walk when it is late night too, is part of the safety package. 

Walking, though such an integral part of our lives, is not seen as important or top of the mind, unfortunately. There is a tendency to think that the pedestrians will get by somehow, squeeze into spaces or hop over encroachments. When working on upping amenities, keep walking at the top of the rung. Feet are also part of the commuting landscape and those that get by on foot deserve respect and attention.

