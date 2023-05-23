This campaign sought to advocate a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy, emphasising the importance of environmental preservation and safeguarding our planet for future generations

Eknath Shinde. File pic

Listen to this article We all must strive to preserve the environment x 00:00

Under the India G20 Presidency, the third meeting of the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group commenced over the past weekend. Spearheaded by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union minister Ashwini Choubey, there was a clean-up drive at Juhu beach with active participation from G20 delegates.

This campaign sought to advocate a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy, emphasising the importance of environmental preservation and safeguarding our planet for future generations.

The chief minister said all citizens should devote one minute every day to awareness towards the environment and cleanliness and stressed the need to take on the challenges of climate change and global warming.

Also Read: Shinde Sena, a year later

While the message is on point, we want government agencies and local leaders to do their part. A one-day beach clean-up is all very well, but do pay heed to the battle to save Mumbai’s green spaces. Patwardhan Park in Bandra West is seeing pitched battles as activists are against a BMC proposal to construct an underground car park below the space. This is just one example of the long-drawn-out altercations between green activists and the authorities.

Let us see change by the powers that be, while every project cannot be halted, a heartfelt and real effort must be made to put climate change before commerce.

Meanwhile, every individual must consider it their bounden duty to preserve the environment. Do not trash the beach or parks and use infra responsibly. The seas are not your bin or toilet. We need to eventually evolve to a time when beach clean-ups are deemed unnecessary because the people are disciplined and aware of how to use beaches. This sounds utopian but it is within reach.