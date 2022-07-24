‘We bring peace to each other’s lives’

What keeps the bond between fashion icon Shahab Durazi and marketing man Sharique Ansari rare and real?

Shahab Durazi and Sharique Ansari in Alibaug

Shahab Durazi, 59, Fashion designer

Sharique Ansari, 59, Marketing strategist

THEY have tagged together all the way from Cathedral and John Connon School to Sydenham College before training in their respective fields in the US.

Sharique Ansari, from one of the country’s premier press families, studied print and publishing techniques and is CEO of Chakra Communications. Shahab Durazi catapulted the fashion scene from crass to class in the 1980s, weaving magic with the finest embroidery and embellishments on brocades and bodices. Amid the aggressive clutter of contemporary style, the quiet “Armani of Indian fashion” has famously said, “Clothes are meant to complement your personality, not stand out like a Christmas tree.”

The loyalty the men extend each other steadfastly tides them through the toughest lows, including ill health and family tragedies. “A shared energy shaping our friendship helps it stay strong,” Sharique explains over morning coffee in his home.

Sharique Ansari: I got to know Shahab at a school dance party. It was a lot of fun. We hit it off, finding much to chat about, beyond boring school stuff.

Shahab Durazi: Besides, our fathers were good friends. My dad, Mohammed Jaffer Durazi, was eight years senior to Khalid uncle (Khalid Ansari). They were also cricket field buddies, with dad captaining the team and favouring Khalid uncle on it!



Christmas of 1985, with Shahab’s sister Shaida

SA: Shahab’s father was a mentor to mine, gifting him books with inspiring quotations, inculcating life values. His mother, Gauhar Taj, was a lot like my own. I loved her very much and she, me. I was a fourth son to her. I enjoyed her cooking, especially the mutton soup, aab gosht curry, pulaos and biryani. She was a truly special person.

SD: A common assumption is that Durazi derives from the word “darzi”. Duraz is a small town in Bahrain where my father’s father came from. Arab, with a Portuguese line of descent as well, dad ran an exports business in commodities, MJ Durazi & Bros. My Persian mother’s family was from Iran. She was thrilled with anyone who ate her food. But Sharique was the clear favourite and not for this reason alone.

We studied separately for exams but exchanged notes regularly. A pact was made. Both would revise the same number of chapters, it was promised. Sweetly honest, Sharique disclosed he had gone ahead with three history chapters. I fought hard, declaring that wasn’t the deal, accused him of deceit and betrayal. He was naturally upset. My mum happened to walk into the room. “Sharique beta kyon ro rahe ho?” she questioned. I told her. She whacked me, scolding, “How dare you emotionally blackmail him.”

SA: That was earlier. Shahab is a very shy, yet solid, person. So unassuming and taking his work utterly seriously. Though I think him the more stubborn of us.

SD: I’ve grown considerably more social in recent years. Sharique is definitely the worldlier, smarter person.

SA: I’ve confided in him throughout. He has known about my girlfriends right from school.

SD: Ha ha, I kid him about them. The world must know what a ladies’ man he is!

SA: Shahab has been my friend all my life—from boyhood, with after-school hours at gaming amusement hubs like Wonderworld, smuggling ourselves into theatres for “Adult” films (I got in with our friends, Shahab was caught out), playing club squash, relaxing at the Durazi home in Khandala with retro music—jazz, the Beatles, the Carpenters, Simon and Garfunkel. There were picnics to Aarey Milk Colony, trips to Mahabaleshwar, we went to Delhi for the Asian Games. We now weekend in Alibaug at my brother Tariq’s place.

SD: In Bombay we meet thrice a week. Being around Sharique, I forget my problems—work worries, family issues, everything. We bring peace to each other’s lives and laughter too. We know each other’s siblings well and the bond strengthens across generations. He takes an interest in my children, Amaesha and Aashyan, me in his Emraan and Safiya.

Sharique’s tender devotion to my mother was evident in her last days. She ailed from liver cirrhosis. When the doctor gave her 48 hours, he cared enough to fly in from Buffalo. Barely stopping to drop off his luggage as mum kept repeating, “Sharique kahaan hai, Sharique kahaan hai.” He reached beautifully in time. She held his hand for twenty minutes and passed away.

SA: Our parents have meant a whole lot to us. I talk to Shahab about sports, he discusses art with me. He’s always doodled unusual drawings. Not clothes or accessories but—would you believe it—cars.

SD: I wanted to be an automobile designer, that was the initial passion. And was all over the place, wondering if I should train in Germany or elsewhere. Sharique resolved the dilemma, encouraging me to apply to FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology), New York. In 1985 it was almost unheard of for an Indian boy to follow this career path.

He proved a pillar of strength again, giving me the best advice—to believe in myself and my talent. Sharique urged me to earn a name here rather than continue in America, which my family was keen on. He convinced my mum, and in turn dad, that I should return.

SA: I never doubted Shahab was destined for success, that he would be our most important designer of the 1980s. Incidentally, he created my Chakra Communications logo.

I graduated in print and publishing techniques in 1987 from RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology). Then I met Kimberly, my wife. The love of my life is no more. Soma Rao, a schoolmate, is currently my partner. We spend quality time, travel together. She is such a support for me.

SD: Sharique seemed at his happiest with Kimberly. I told him he must marry her. When they moved to Bombay, I designed their apartment interiors, tapestry, bed covers and all.

Our entire batch cherishes our relationship. Asked to name a great man-to-man friendship, they would have to say it is Sharique and mine.

Author-publisher Meher Marfatia writes monthly on city friendships. You can reach her at meher.marfatia@mid-day.com/www.meher marfatia.com