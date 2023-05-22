We could devise a way to save nests while pruning trees

Of 17 trees, six nests in five trees have been disturbed

An exposed nest after branches of the tree were cut on a road in Fort, on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble

BMC’s tree trimming and pruning has resulted in birds’ nests being exposed on the road opposite the BMC headquarters. Activists and bird experts are now demanding that tree trimming be conducted under expert supervision.

Bird nests are exposed to the elements and adversely affected because of the pre-monsoon trimming, said some locals. Birds are important in the overall ecosystem. Crows, for example work as scavengers, said an expert in a report in this paper. Yet, with the monsoon just days away, trimming and pruning is necessary, too.

A report in this paper detailed, that in just 350 metres, from BMC headquarters to Cama and Albess Hospital, BMC has trimmed 17 trees on both sides of the road. Of 17 trees, six nests in five trees have been disturbed.

After the environmentalists’ demand, BMC has decided to trim trees in a scientific manner, without harming nests. According to the contract clause, the contractor should take expert advice before trimming trees. Yet, an expert said that the balance of the tree also has to be maintained while trimming.

It is vital that all aspects are taken into account during tree trimming. Whether it is saving birds’ nests or even general pruning, experts must be on board when trees are being cut or pruned so that the process is scientific and the city does not lose green cover, except where it is strictly necessary.

Locals, too, must understand that certain trees if ordered to be pruned by experts absolutely need to be trimmed. Some BMC officials face stiff opposition as their team arrives to prune trees. The picture actually puts a trust deficit between the BMC and people into stark relief. This is a sad situation, and bridges can be built through transparency, communication and interaction. Let us see the BMC and citizens work on a peace tree-ty (pun intended) pre-monsoon.