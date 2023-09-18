We’ll have one cosmopolitan, please!

This September, the city is witnessing a heady coming-together of festivities across communities; it’s just the kind of vibe that has perked up our sutradhaars to remind all of us of our famed cosmopolitanism

Maybe September I’ll love again/Maybe a rainbow will catch me then”/This little boy…

Lady Flora was amused (but also impressed with his sense of tonality) after she caught on to the lyrics of the Tony Bennett classic, Maybe September, as it rolled out from Sir PM’s mouth. He was seated at their temporary adda, a bench inside Cooperage Bandstand, and wasn’t aware that she had arrived.

“Pheroze! You never told me you were a Bennett fan,” she remarked. A sheepish-looking Sir PM managed a half-smile as he realised that his friend must have heard him sing aloud for the first time ever. “Now don’t look embarrassed; I thought that rendition was lovely…perhaps, you should pursue it as a hobby,” she said, encouragingly, adding, “But, tell me about the choice of song; is it just because we’re in September or is there a deeper meaning?”

Sir PM replied in a flash, “This morning, when Viegas and I were sipping on our cuppa, we realised how many festivals or important religious days have come together this September. It started with Janmashtami, then the Mount Mary Basilica feast and fair; Paryushan is underway, Rosh Hashanah festivities began last week and now we have Ganesh Chaturthi as well as Id-e-Milad to look forward to. Isn’t that amazing?”

“Spot on, Pheroze,” said Lady Flora, “As if the universe is trying to send out a message to remind this wonderful city and its citizens of its amazing cosmopolitanism that they should be proud of, and safeguard, more importantly. Amidst this rat race to earn more wealth and look at everything only from a commercial lens, we tend to forget our inherent core, our multicultural fabric; the very foundations on which this city grew and is called the ‘Melting Pot of Cultures’,” she continued.

Sir PM loved how their conversations had a life of their own, and both could speak their minds freely without being judged. “I am glad you mentioned this point because lately, I’ve been feeling that Bombay has been losing sight of this unique character -– of being the most cosmopolitan of all big Indian cities. My friends in Calcutta will throw a fit that we’ve claimed this title but I don’t care,” shared Sir PM. Lady Flora smiled, “I second you. I’ve witnessed for centuries -– and this you’d agree – of how the city has always welcomed diverse communities from the seas as well as the mainland with open arms, and offered them space and comfort to not just survive but thrive. My 10 fingers won’t be enough if I were to start counting these communities. It’s a wonderful advertisement for community living,” she reasoned.

“Take for example my descendants, who came from Persia. What a welcome they received here in Bombay. Throughout my practice, I enjoyed our camaraderie, irrespective of which side of the case we were represented. After work, we’d almost always head to someone’s home for a late lunch or early supper. I got to savour fare from countless communities as a result of this diversity,” he chuckled. The duo strolled around the Fort neighbourhood. Sir PM was a hard-core foodie, and was always proud of how his community gave the city the beloved Irani café. However, being a Sunday, none were operational, so they had to forego the bun-maska routine.

“Recently, a cousin who was visiting from the Isles remarked how she had spotted people across faiths when we headed to the Mount in Bandra. She was wowed by their devotion. You never see such scenes back home; it’s why we are a special city. On our way back, we noticed preparations for the upcoming Ganesha festival were in full swing. It was all very revelatory for her,” shared Lady Flora. By now they had passed by the Blue Synagogue in Kalaghoda. “I made a dash to Byculla last week to visit a sick relative, and on my return, I dropped by their splendid synagogue; the Jews were in prayer for their festival; it served as a timely reminder of the community’s presence and benevolence for this city, dating back to Sir David Sassoon and his descendants,” added Sir PM.

“Speaking about reminders, I am planning to visit the Keshavji Naik chawl Ganesha this year; will you come along? Lady Flora asked her friend. “Of course, I remember; we promised to do the trail this year,” smiled Sir PM. He had fond memories of this historic mandal tucked in a quiet bylane off Jagannath Shankarsheth Road. “We always headed there during the festival. Tilak was a visionary; he and his friends believed that such community events were the way forward to keep the citizens well-informed. It’s a simple celebration, and I’m told that current generations continue to ensure its essence hasn’t got diluted.” By now they had reached the Fort pandal that was preparing for Bappa’s arrival. Lady Flora noticed that people across faiths were trying to catch a glimpse of the grand stage for the elephant god. “This city is in the details,” she smiled as both of them also decided to head there.

