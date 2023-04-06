Breaking News
We must not give in to extortionists’ demands

Updated on: 06 April,2023 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A report about an 80-year-old real estate broker trapped by sextortionists, who made one demand after another, is yet another incident where this scenario played out

We must not give in to extortionists’ demands

Representative Image


This edit space has cautioned readers about giving in to the never-ending demands of online extortionists. Once money is handed over, threats escalate, and more demands are made. Just as the victim thinks the chapter is closed, there is a new, horrifying tweak and pressure to part with more money.


A report about an 80-year-old real estate broker trapped by sextortionists, who made one demand after another, is yet another incident where this scenario played out.



In this case, the nightmare began with a call, after which a video call was made. Then, the victim was told a nude clip of his had been obtained and harassment for money began. Then, he was told that in order to get a YouTube video deleted he had to pay a ‘YouTube officer’. Then, there was a call about somebody who had died by suicide and he was told pay up in order to evade arrest as the cops were cracking down on everyone on her contact list. By then, the victim was down by Rs 8 lakh at least.

It was only after a complaint was filed by the old man’s grandson, that the con ended, though the money may or may not be retrieved. This is the reason one needs to complain early. If going to the police station intimidates you, speak to somebody in your family. Confide in a trusted friend. Often, these criminals target those who do not know the cyber world too well. They may be ignorant of the fact that there is cannot be anything called a YouTube officer. They may also not know that one cannot get arrested  simply for being on somebody’s contact list, if that person has died by suicide. All these are huge red flags that you are trapped in a con. Before you pay up, at least confide in someone you trust before reaching out to the cops.

