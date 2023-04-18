We must understand that rules are for our own benefit

The same goes for cars, where the passenger, too, has to wear a seatbelt because a collision can affect everyone in the vehicle.

Mid-day highlighted in its Sunday edition how a Colaba resident earned an appreciation certificate from the traffic cops recently. The businessman was stopped by the traffic police in South Mumbai and awarded the certificate for riding a two-wheeler along with a pillion, with both donning helmets.

Excerpts from that certificate signed by the Jt. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai, read: “It is noticed with great satisfaction that you and the rider were both wearing helmets. Mumbai Traffic Police expresses its appreciation and gratitude for action in contributing to road safety. You are requested to share this certificate with all your near and dear ones through social media, post this certificate as your DP and status and request them to be a responsible road user like yourself.”

While this is laudable and inspiring for others, it makes one wonder why so many people do not follow rules, so that the few that do are applauded by our cops. Both people riding the two-wheeler should wear helmets. In case of any crash, both may fall off the bike and hit their heads on the ground or divider, etc. The helmet rule is for the safety of both riders. The same goes for cars, where the passenger, too, has to wear a seatbelt because a collision can affect everyone in the vehicle.

We have had seatbelt drives and helmet drives. Now we must broaden the safety ambit to include all in or on the vehicle. Every person has to be safe and carries the responsibility to wear a seatbelt or helmet. A crash does not distinguish between driver/rider and passenger/pillion. It is as simple as that. The rules also must be crystal clear and leave no space for doubt. The bottom line is safety for all.