Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > We must understand that rules are for our own benefit

We must understand that rules are for our own benefit

Updated on: 18 April,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

The same goes for cars, where the passenger, too, has to wear a seatbelt because a collision can affect everyone in the vehicle.

We must understand that rules are for our own benefit

Representation pic

Listen to this article
We must understand that rules are for our own benefit
x
00:00

Mid-day highlighted in its Sunday edition how a Colaba resident earned an appreciation certificate from the traffic cops recently. The businessman was stopped by the traffic police in South Mumbai and awarded the certificate for riding a two-wheeler along with a pillion, with both donning helmets.


Excerpts from that certificate signed by the Jt. Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mumbai, read: “It is noticed with great satisfaction that you and the rider were both wearing helmets. Mumbai Traffic Police expresses its appreciation and gratitude for action in contributing to road safety. You are requested to share this certificate with all your near and dear ones through social media, post this certificate as your DP and status and request them to be a responsible road user like yourself.”



Also read: DRS can be reviewed


While this is laudable and inspiring for others, it makes one wonder why so many people do not follow rules, so that the few that do are applauded by our cops. Both people riding the two-wheeler should wear helmets. In case of any crash, both may fall off the bike and hit their heads on the ground or divider, etc. The helmet rule is for the safety of both riders. The same goes for cars, where the passenger, too, has to wear a seatbelt because a collision can affect everyone in the vehicle.

We have had seatbelt drives and helmet drives. Now we must broaden the safety ambit to include all in or on the vehicle. Every person has to be safe and carries the responsibility to wear a seatbelt or helmet. A crash does not distinguish between driver/rider and passenger/pillion. It is as simple as that. The rules also must be crystal clear and leave no space for doubt. The bottom line is safety for all.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai columnists colaba The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK