Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 1 killed 10 hurt as Russia hits Ukrainian museum

1 killed, 10 hurt as Russia hits Ukrainian museum

Updated on: 26 April,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

1 killed, 10 hurt as Russia hits Ukrainian museum

A Ukrainian soldier readies his machine gun in a dugout in the village of New York, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
1 killed, 10 hurt as Russia hits Ukrainian museum
x
00:00

A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing one of its workers and wounding 10 others. Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defense missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the city center.


“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”



Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said three people were hospitalised and seven received minor injuries. Two others were still believed to be under the rubble. Emergency responders were working to recover them. A woman also died due to Russian shelling in Dvorichnaand while two civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news ukraine russia news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK