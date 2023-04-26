“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

A Ukrainian soldier readies his machine gun in a dugout in the village of New York, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Pic/AP

Listen to this article 1 killed, 10 hurt as Russia hits Ukrainian museum x 00:00

A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on Tuesday, killing one of its workers and wounding 10 others. Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defense missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the city center.

Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said three people were hospitalised and seven received minor injuries. Two others were still believed to be under the rubble. Emergency responders were working to recover them. A woman also died due to Russian shelling in Dvorichnaand while two civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region.

