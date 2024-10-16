10,000 security personnel deployed for SCO summit

The government has deployed over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who are set to arrive for the event.

Motorcyclists ride past a closed street in Islamabad. Pic/AFP

To ensure the safety and security of the 23rd SCO summit in Islamabad on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army has been deployed to safeguard the event, key government buildings, and the Red Zone area.

The delegates will stay at different places in the capital located inside the ‘Red Zone’ or in the vicinity, as 14 locations in the capital have been arranged for their accommodation, Dawn reported.

A motorcade of 124 vehicles has been arranged for transportation of guests. Of these, 84 vehicles will escort the heads of states, while 40 will cater to other delegates.

