11 injured as rocket strikes Israeli Community Centre

A Palestinian man mourns over the body of a loved one at Al-Najjar hospital following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Pic/AP

Eleven people were injured when a rocket fired by Hezbollah directly hit a community center in the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe in Israel’s Western Galilee region on Wednesday. The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility. Five of the victims were in critical condition, one was in medium condition and four were in light condition, The Press Service of Israel has learned. The status of one victim was not immediately available.

While emergency responders evacuated the injured, a drone struck near the center. Later in the afternoon, the Israeli Defence Forces said it struck the source of the fire and carried out retaliatory airstrikes on a Hezbollah compound in Ayta ash Shab, a Lebanese village about 1 km from the Israeli border. Hezbollah leaders have suggested that they will continue to fire rockets to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes.

Call for ceasefire in Gaza

The Chinese and Indonesian foreign ministers called for an immediate and lasting cease-fire in Gaza after a meeting in Jakarta on Thursday, condemning the humanitarian costs of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas. Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi told reporters that the two countries share the same view about the importance of a cease-fire and of resolving the Palestinian problem through a two-state solution.

