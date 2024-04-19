Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > 11 injured as rocket strikes Israeli Community Centre
<< Back to Elections 2024

11 injured as rocket strikes Israeli Community Centre

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies |

Top

Iran-backed Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack

11 injured as rocket strikes Israeli Community Centre

A Palestinian man mourns over the body of a loved one at Al-Najjar hospital following overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
11 injured as rocket strikes Israeli Community Centre
x
00:00

Eleven people were injured when a rocket fired by Hezbollah directly hit a community center in the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe in Israel’s Western Galilee region on Wednesday. The Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility. Five of the victims were in critical condition, one was in medium condition and four were in light condition, The Press Service of Israel has learned. The status of one victim was not immediately available. 


While emergency responders evacuated the injured, a drone struck near the center. Later in the afternoon, the Israeli Defence Forces said it struck the source of the fire and carried out retaliatory airstrikes on a Hezbollah compound in Ayta ash Shab, a Lebanese village about 1 km from the Israeli border. Hezbollah leaders have suggested that they will continue to fire rockets to prevent thousands of residents of northern Israel from returning to their homes.


Call for ceasefire in Gaza


The Chinese and Indonesian foreign ministers called for an immediate and lasting cease-fire in Gaza after a meeting in Jakarta on Thursday, condemning the humanitarian costs of Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas. Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi told reporters that the two countries share the same view about the importance of a cease-fire and of resolving the Palestinian problem through a two-state solution.

Five
No, of injured in critical condition

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel hamas gaza strip world news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK