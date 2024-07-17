13 Indians, 3 Sri Lankans missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

Thirteen Indians are among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman

A Comorian-flagged oil tanker capsized off Oman on Monday, the country's maritime authority said.

The oil tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, and a search and rescue operation was activated in coordination with the concerned authorities, Oman's Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X on Monday.

The crew of 'Prestige Falcon' included 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday

"The crew of the ship are still missing," it said, noting that the search continued.

Updates regarding the recent capsizing incident of the Comoros flagged oil tanker southeast of Ras Madrakah pic.twitter.com/PxVLxlTQGD — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 16, 2024

The tanker was heading to the Yemeni port of Aden, according to shipping data by LSEG.

The vessel is a 117-metre-long oil products tanker built in 2007, LSEG's shipping data showed. Such small tankers are generally deployed for short voyages.

(With inputs from PTI)