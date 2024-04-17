Breaking News
Six dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Jammu Kashmir

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Srinagar
The exact number of people on the boat was not clear

Six dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Jammu Kashmir

Rescue operation underway after a boat capsized. Pic/PTI

Six dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river in Jammu Kashmir
A boat carrying mostly school children capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, leaving six people dead, officials said.


The incident took place around 8 am in Gandbal Nowgam area here and six people have been pulled out of the river whose water level had risen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir valley. The exact number of people on the boat was not clear.


Deputy commissioner, Srinagar, Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, said six people have died and their bodies have been retrieved. “Six people have unfortunately died, while we have rescued six others, out of which three are under treatment but stable. The rest three are at home,” Bhat told reporters.


srinagar jammu and kashmir national news india India news
