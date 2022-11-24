×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > World News > Article > 18 year old Indian origin student stabbed to death at school parking lot in Canada

18-year-old Indian-origin student stabbed to death at school parking lot in Canada

Updated on: 24 November,2022 03:32 PM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

Top

A 17-year-old suspect was identified by witnesses and arrested

18-year-old Indian-origin student stabbed to death at school parking lot in Canada

Representational Pic


An 18-year-old Indian-origin teenager has been stabbed to death at a high school parking lot by another teenager in Canada's British Columbia province, police said.


The victim was identified as Mehakpreet Sethi, who was stabbed at the Tamanawis Secondary School's parking lot in Surrey on Tuesday by a 17-year-old following a fight between the two, the Vancouver Sun newspaper reported.



The principal of the school confirmed on Tuesday that a fight took place in the parking lot but the victim was not a school student, according to the report.


At this time, it is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team's Sgt. Timothy Pierotti was quoted as saying in the report.

The 17-year-old suspect was identified by witnesses and arrested.

Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder: Second session of polygraph test on Aftab begins

Canada's national police force's Surrey spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police were called about the attack shortly after noon.

Police arrived within minutes and immediately began life-saving measures, Munn said.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, however despite all attempts to revive the individual, he has succumbed to his injuries. she was quoted as saying in the report.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) called on the school students who witnessed the deadly fight to come forward with any information they possess.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you feel online dating apps are unsafe?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
canada toronto news Crime News world news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK