199 Indian fishermen to be released

Updated on: 09 May,2023 08:19 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies |

He said the goodwill gesture process appeared on the course although an Indian civilian prisoner, Zulfiqar, died in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday due to an illness

199 Indian fishermen to be released
Pakistani authorities are expected to release on Friday (May 12) 199 Indian fishermen arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters, despite the death of an Indian civilian who was to be repatriated with them.


Kazi Nazir, a top police official in the jail and corrections department in Sindh, said that they had been told by relevant government ministries to prepare for the release and repatriation of 199 fishermen on Friday. These fishermen— currently  lodged at the Landhi jail—will be sent to Lahore and handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border.




He said the goodwill gesture process appeared on the course although an Indian civilian prisoner, Zulfiqar, died in a hospital in Karachi on Saturday due to an illness.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

