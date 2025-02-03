Adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations, a Nashik Dhol team from Maharashtra delivered a powerful performance

BAPS Hindu Mandir was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 14 last year. PIC/AFP

More than 10,000 devotees visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to celebrate its first ‘Patotsav’, the anniversary of its inauguration. A series of grand celebrations, mahapuja, and cultural performances were conducted to mark the occasion at the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the region.

The Patotsav is an auspicious date whereby sacred traditional rituals and ceremonies are invoked to honour and celebrate the anniversary of a temple’s Pran Pratishtha—consecration of deities.

Adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations, a Nashik Dhol team from Maharashtra delivered a powerful performance. There were also music and traditional dance performances. The event showcased 19 different performances, with troupes comprising 224 participants. Temple head Brahmvihari Swami ended the event with special blessings.

