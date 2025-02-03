Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: What Mumbai wants from the civic body
Mumbai trains to feature upgraded design for better passenger comfort
Mumbai: MPCB asks BMC to stop events at Shivaji Park
Saif Ali Khan attack case: ‘Attacker tried to break into Mannat’
Mumbai: Retired teacher loses Rs 11.8 lakh after replying to ad in newspaper
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > First Patotsav celebrated at Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

First ‘Patotsav’ celebrated at Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:46 AM IST  |  Abu Dhabi
Agencies |

Top

Adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations, a Nashik Dhol team from Maharashtra delivered a powerful performance

First ‘Patotsav’ celebrated at Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

BAPS Hindu Mandir was inaugurated by PM Modi on February 14 last year. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
First ‘Patotsav’ celebrated at Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
x
00:00

More than 10,000 devotees visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to celebrate its first ‘Patotsav’, the anniversary of its inauguration. A series of grand celebrations, mahapuja, and cultural performances were conducted to mark the occasion at the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the region.


The Patotsav is an auspicious date whereby sacred traditional rituals and ceremonies are invoked to honour and celebrate the anniversary of a temple’s Pran Pratishtha—consecration of deities.


Adding to the vibrancy of the celebrations, a Nashik Dhol team from Maharashtra delivered a powerful performance. There were also music and traditional dance performances. The event showcased 19 different performances, with troupes comprising 224 participants. Temple head Brahmvihari Swami ended the event with special blessings.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Abu Dhabi dubai world news International news Temple news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK