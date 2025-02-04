Devendra Fadnavis urged state officials to expedite construction of homes under PMAY to ensure targets are achieved at the earliest

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with state bureaucrats during a meeting on Monday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired a meeting in Mantralaya to assess the progress on two major initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Under the PMAY scheme, the government has set an ambitious target of constructing 19.66 lakh houses in Maharashtra. As of now, 16.08 lakh houses have already been approved. During the meeting, CM Fadnavis urged state officials to expedite the construction process to ensure the targets are achieved at the earliest.

“I am happy to know that Maharashtra leads the country in providing space for landless beneficiaries. In districts where the housing goals are lower, collectors should prioritise completing these projects,” Fadnavis said, directing district collectors and CEOs to collaborate and meet the set objectives.

In addition to the housing initiative, the chief minister also reviewed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households across India. As of February 1, 2025, the mission has successfully connected 12.20 crore additional rural households to tap water lines, raising the total coverage to over 15.44 crore households. This accounts for 79.74 per cent of rural households in the country.

Launched by PM Modi on August 15, 2019, the mission initially covered just 17 per cent (3.23 crore) of rural households. The review meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Rural Development Minister Jayakumar Gore, Minister of State Pankaj Bhoir and other senior officials, including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and the department secretaries concerned.

Water conservation

In another development, the Maharashtra government, Naam Foundation and Tata Motors have signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake water conservation projects across all districts in the state. Naam Foundation has been closely working with the state government in tackling water scarcity and mitigating the impact of drought in Maharashtra.