Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his deep condolences and pledged the state’s full support following a tragic explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Jawahar Nagar in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, on Friday morning. The blast caused the factory roof to collapse, trapping several workers under the rubble.

“There are reports that 13 to 14 workers were trapped after the roof collapsed in the explosion,: he said in a X post

Sharing initial findings, he added, "According to the preliminary information received so far, unfortunately, one worker has died. Five workers have been safely evacuated.The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police are at the spot and all kinds of help are being provided. SDRF and Nagpur Municipal Corporation teams have also been called for rescue operations and they will arrive soon."

CM Fadnavis assured the people that all the necessary resources are being mobilised to expedite the rescue operations and the state government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the workers and their families during this difficult time.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to the one person who has lost their life in the incident. The district administration, in coordination with the defence forces, is actively involved in the rescue. Medical assistance teams are on standby to provide immediate care to the injured,” he added.

As per PTI, Bhandara District Collector Sanjay Kolte confirmed that 13 to 14 individuals had been rescued so far and that further efforts are underway.

Earlier today, a blast took place at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Jawahar Nagar in Bhandara district and rescue efforts are underway, an official said, PTI reported.

Rescue and medical teams have been deployed for victims at the scene, a defence spokesperson said.

According to Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed and earthmovers are removing the debris.

About 13 to 14 individuals and one fatality was reported have been rescued so far, PTI cited.

Kolte further said that the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises, PTI cited.

Further details are underway.

