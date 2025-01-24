About 13 to 14 individuals were rescued so far

A blast took place at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Jawahar Nagar in Bhandara district on Friday morning and rescue efforts are underway, an official said, PTI reported.

Rescue and medical teams have been deployed for victims at the scene, a defence spokesperson said.

According to Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte, the roof collapsed and earthmovers are removing the debris.

About 13 to 14 individuals were rescued so far, PTI cited.

Kolte further said that the explosion occurred around 10.30 am on the premises, PTI cited.

Further details are underway.

Uttar Pradesh: Gas cylinder blast causes fire at Mahakumbh Mela venue; no casualties

A fire caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders inside a tent at the Mahakumbh Mela venue in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj led to chaos, confusion and panic on Sunday. However, due to the swift and timely rescue efforts, the rapid spread of fire was quickly contained, preventing casualties.

As per information, the fire burnt several tents to ash. The police said that fire began in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh site, where the cylinders exploded. Fire trucks, which were already stationed at the venue as part of safety measures for the large-scale event, rushed to the scene and managed to control the blaze.

"On receiving information regarding a fire in the kitchen of the Geeta Press Gorakhpur camp at around 4.10 p.m., the flames were extinguished by the Fire Service with the help of local Kalpavasis and the police at around 5 p.m.," a statement mentioned.

The note said that the fire started due to leakage from a small cylinder while tea was being prepared.

"Due to the fire, two gas cylinders kept in the kitchen exploded and 40 thatched huts and 6 tents were burnt. While running away from the fire, a person named Jaspreet sustained injuries to his leg and fell unconscious. After becoming unconscious, he was taken to a hospital for treatment," it added.

Jaspreet has been shifted to Swaroop Rani Medical College, Prayagraj for further treatment. His condition is said to be out of danger.

Due to the fire, the items for daily use kept in the tents, like bed, cot, blanket, chair, table etc. were burnt and destroyed.



