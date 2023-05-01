Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 2 dead 1 injured in shooting in Seattle

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle

Updated on: 01 May,2023 09:41 AM IST  |  San Francisco
IANS |

Top

One person died at the spot and the second died at the hospital. The third was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told a news conference early Sunday morning

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Seattle
x
00:00

Two men were fatally shot and a third was critically wounded at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle, the US state of Washington.


One person died at the spot and the second died at the hospital. The third was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz told a news conference early Sunday morning.



Also Read: California man guilty of killing 3 teens after doorbell prank


Police are searching for an individual who was possibly "associated" with the shooting, according to police as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

united states of america san francisco world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK