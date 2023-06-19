Breaking News
2 dead, 3 injured, including suspected shooter, at Washington music fest

Updated on: 19 June,2023 12:58 PM IST  |  Washington
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at the campgrounds near Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre

2 dead, 3 injured, including suspected shooter, at Washington music fest

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

At least two people were killed and three were injured, including the shooter in the mass shooting, on Saturday night, at the campgrounds near the town of George during the electronic dance music festival in Washington state, CNN reported. Around 8:25 pm (local time), the report of the shooting came in front of police. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place at the campgrounds near Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre.


The suspected shooter walked away from the shooting scene before officers tracked him down, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman. The suspect shot "randomly" into the crowd as he fled and was eventually taken into custody, Foreman said. The Gorge Amphitheatre was hosting a two-day music festival called Beyond Wonderland at the time, and the campgrounds were located several hundred yards from the venue, Foreman said.


Despite the shooting, the Beyond Wonderland festival continued and also released a statement asking to avoid part of the campgrounds, according to CNN. "Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival-goers or the campgrounds," the festival said in a tweet Saturday night.


On Sunday morning, the festival announced the cancellation of the day's performances. "Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that Day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has been cancelled," Beyond Wonderland said. "We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic event," it added, as per CNN.

world news washington united states of america new york news

