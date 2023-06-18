Pentagon Papers informant dies at 92

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:41 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

In a statement late Friday, his family said he died due to pancreatic cancer

Daniel Ellsberg. Pic/PTI

Daniel Ellsberg, a military analyst and researcher whose 1971 Pentagon Papers leak led to him being dubbed “the most dangerous man in America”, has passed away at his home in Kensington, California, his family said. He was 92.


In a statement late Friday, his family said he died due to pancreatic cancer. “Daniel was a seeker of truth and a patriotic truth-teller, an anti-war activist, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a dear friend to many, and an inspiration to countless more. He will be dearly missed by all of us,” the statement read.


The infamous leak of the Pentagon Papers—7,000 government pages which exposed the extent of Washington’s involvement in the Vietnam War—led to a Supreme Court case as the administration of former President Richard Nixon tried to block a publication in The New York Times. Before reaching the Pentagon, Ellsberg had worked for the Defense and State Departments.


