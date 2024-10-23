Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Snapchat chats bust key link in assassination case
Mumbai: Borivli police bust Chillar Chor Gang; four arrested
Mumbai: Aarey cattle farms hit by water crisis
Mumbai civic body faces revenue gap, eyes new streams of income
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > 21 million Americans have already voted in prez elections

21 million Americans have already voted in prez elections

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:52 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

According to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, about 7.8 million votes have come in through early in-person methods while over 13.3 million votes have been cast through mail ballots

21 million Americans have already voted in prez elections

Early voting crowds in Nevada, with a banner in the backdrop saying ‘When we vote we win’. Pic/X

Listen to this article
21 million Americans have already voted in prez elections
x
00:00

Two weeks before the US presidential elections, as many as 21 million Americans have already cast their vote in the middle of an intense election campaign between Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and former president Donald Trump from the Republican Party.


According to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, about 7.8 million votes have come in through early in-person methods while over 13.3 million votes have been cast through mail ballots.


Unlike the Indian general elections, wherein campaigning stops 36 hours before the start of the voting, both campaigning and voting go parallel to each other at least for about four weeks. The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kamala Harris donald trump united states of america news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK