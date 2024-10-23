21 million Americans have already voted in prez elections

According to data from the Election Lab at the University of Florida, about 7.8 million votes have come in through early in-person methods while over 13.3 million votes have been cast through mail ballots

Early voting crowds in Nevada, with a banner in the backdrop saying ‘When we vote we win’. Pic/X

Two weeks before the US presidential elections, as many as 21 million Americans have already cast their vote in the middle of an intense election campaign between Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party and former president Donald Trump from the Republican Party.

Unlike the Indian general elections, wherein campaigning stops 36 hours before the start of the voting, both campaigning and voting go parallel to each other at least for about four weeks. The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5.

