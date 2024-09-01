Trump says US doesn’t need another such person as the President, taking a dig at Biden

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has launched a fresh personal attack on his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, calling her “defective”.

His latest attacks come after Harris sat for her first major interview with CNN as her party’s presidential nominee on Thursday. Fifty-nine-year-old Harris, who is of Indian and African descent, is the Democratic Party candidate in the November 5 presidential election in which she will contest against Trump, 78.

“I think she would’ve been better off if she just did interviews, even if they weren’t great it would have been better, because now everyone’s watching and now we see, she’s defective,” Trump said. “And we don’t need another defective person as President of the US,” Trump said, likely referring to President Joe Biden who dropped out of the race last month and endorsed Harris.

He also said Biden was “sharp as a tack,” during the presidential debate in June and complained that it was “unfair” he had to spend millions going after the wrong person during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month. Trump has unleashed personal attacks on Vice President Harris as her political star has risen since she rose to the top of the Democratic ticket in recent weeks.

Earlier, Trump disparaged Harris’ physical appearance and insisted that he was “much better looking than her”. Trump earlier this month said he was “entitled” to personally attack Harris because he doesn’t “have a lot of respect for her”.

