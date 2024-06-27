Breaking News
21 Nigerien soldiers killed in ambush by terror group

21 Nigerien soldiers killed in ambush by terror group

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Niamey
Agencies

The statement Tuesday evening did not specify which group was behind the attack. Niger is struggling with a deadly security crisis involving several armed groups

Soldiers patrol the streets of Niger’s capital Niamey. File Pic/X

An ambush by a “terrorist group” killed 21 Nigerien soldiers near the country’s border with Burkina Faso on Tuesday, Niger’s ruling military junta said in a statement read on national television. The statement Tuesday evening did not specify which group was behind the attack. Niger is struggling with a deadly security crisis involving several armed groups.


Last week, the rebel Patriotic Liberation Front attacked a China-backed pipeline and threatened more attacks if the $400 million deal with China isn’t canceled.  The group, led by Salah Mahmoud, a former rebel leader, took up arms after the junta staged a coup last year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


