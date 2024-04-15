Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Scores march in Niger for US troops to exit
<< Back to Elections 2024

Scores march in Niger for US troops to exit

Updated on: 15 April,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Niamey
Agencies |

Top

Marching arm in arm through central Niamey, the crowd waved Nigerien flags, recalling anti-French protests that spurred the withdrawal of France’s forces from Niger last year after an army coup

Scores march in Niger for US troops to exit

Nigerians demanding the withdrawal of US troops. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Scores march in Niger for US troops to exit
x
00:00

Hundreds of people erupted in protest on the streets of the Niger capital, demanding the withdrawal of US troops after the military rulers further shifted their strategy by ending a defence accord with the US and welcoming Russian military instructors, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.


Marching arm in arm through central Niamey, the crowd waved Nigerien flags, recalling anti-French protests that spurred the withdrawal of France’s forces from Niger last year after an army coup.


One handwritten sign in English read “USA rush out of Niger”, in a show of support for the military government and its decision in mid-March to revoke an accord that had allowed US personnel to operate on its territory.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

united states of america nigeria news world news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK