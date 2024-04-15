Scores march in Niger for US troops to exit

Marching arm in arm through central Niamey, the crowd waved Nigerien flags, recalling anti-French protests that spurred the withdrawal of France’s forces from Niger last year after an army coup

Nigerians demanding the withdrawal of US troops. Pic/X

Hundreds of people erupted in protest on the streets of the Niger capital, demanding the withdrawal of US troops after the military rulers further shifted their strategy by ending a defence accord with the US and welcoming Russian military instructors, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

Marching arm in arm through central Niamey, the crowd waved Nigerien flags, recalling anti-French protests that spurred the withdrawal of France’s forces from Niger last year after an army coup.

One handwritten sign in English read “USA rush out of Niger”, in a show of support for the military government and its decision in mid-March to revoke an accord that had allowed US personnel to operate on its territory.

