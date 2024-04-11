Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Videos show police fired 100 shots in 41 seconds
<< Back to Elections 2024

Videos show police fired 100+ shots in 41 seconds

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Chicago
Agencies |

Top

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said preliminary evidence showed Reed fired first, injuring an officer in the Humboldt Park neighbourhood on the city’s West Side

Videos show police fired 100+ shots in 41 seconds

Chicago cops. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Videos show police fired 100+ shots in 41 seconds
x
00:00

Plainclothes Chicago police officers fired nearly 100 gunshots over 41 seconds during a traffic stop that left one man dead and one officer injured, according to graphic video footage a police oversight agency released, on Tuesday.


Five officers from a tactical unit who were in an unmarked police vehicle surrounded an SUV last month driven by Dexter Reed, allegedly for failing to wear a seatbelt. Video shows the 26-year-old Black man briefly lowering a window and then raising it and refusing to exit the vehicle as more officers arrived, yelled commands and drew weapons.


The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said preliminary evidence showed Reed fired first, injuring an officer in the Humboldt Park neighbourhood on the city’s West Side. Then four officers returned fire, shooting 96 rounds.


26
Age of man they fired at

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chicago news world news International news united states of america
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK