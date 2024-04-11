The US announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running

A Hawk missile in Ukraine. Pic/X

Listen to this article US earmarks USD 138 mn in missile sale to Ukraine x 00:00

The State Department has green-lighted an emergency USD 138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Kyiv’s Hawk missile systems.

The US announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement follows a similar, small-sized round of USD 300 million in munitions support the Pentagon announced last month after it was able to convert contract savings to be able to offset the cost of providing the aid. Both the State and Defense Departments have been looking for ways to continue to get Ukraine support while a USD 60 billion Ukraine aid package remains stalled in Congress.

The HAWK is a medium range surface-to-air missile system that provides air defence, which is one of Ukraine’s top security needs.

“Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes,” the State Department said in a memo outlining the sale. “Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK Weapon System will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infra.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever