US earmarks USD 138 mn in missile sale to Ukraine
US earmarks USD 138 mn in missile sale to Ukraine

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

The US announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running

US earmarks USD 138 mn in missile sale to Ukraine

A Hawk missile in Ukraine. Pic/X

The State Department has green-lighted an emergency USD 138 million in foreign military sales for Ukraine to provide critical repairs and spare parts for Kyiv’s Hawk missile systems.


The US announced the move Tuesday saying that Ukraine has an urgent need for the maintenance support to keep the missile system running.


The announcement follows a similar, small-sized round of USD 300 million in munitions support the Pentagon announced last month after it was able to convert contract savings to be able to offset the cost of providing the aid. Both the State and Defense Departments have been looking for ways to continue to get Ukraine support while a USD 60 billion Ukraine aid package remains stalled in Congress.


The HAWK is a medium range surface-to-air missile system that provides air defence, which is one of Ukraine’s top security needs.

“Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes,” the State Department said in a memo outlining the sale. “Maintaining and sustaining the HAWK Weapon System will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infra.” 

