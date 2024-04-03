Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA mess worsens, Cong, SS-UBT claim same Mumbai seat
Exclusive | Operation LSD: Cops party hard to bust drug ring
Navi Mumbai: Bank manager and employees busted for share trading fraud
Mumbai: Monkeys call the shots in this Malad society
Mumbai: Conwoman who cheated guru, Bollywood celeb, strikes again
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
<< Back to Elections 2024

Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Top

The attack on facilities near the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, located some 1,200 km east of Ukraine, injured 12 people, Russian regional authorities said

Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia

A woman examines damage in her apartment hit by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia
x
00:00

Ukrainian drones attacked industrial facilities in the province of Tatarstan, Russian authorities said Tuesday, in what would be Kyiv’s deepest strike inside Russian territory since the war began more than two years ago. The attack on facilities near the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, located some 1,200 km east of Ukraine, injured 12 people, Russian regional authorities said.


The strike damaged a hostel for students and workers in a free economic zone where a factory manufacturing Iranian-designed drones is reportedly located, other media reports said. Tatarstan is known for its high level of industrialization. Tatarstan officials said the attack didn’t disrupt industrial production, while Nizhnekamsk’s mayor said the attempt to strike a refinery was thwarted by air defenses.


Ukrainian drone developers have for months been extending the weapons’ range, part of Kyiv’s effort to compensate for its battlefield disadvantage in weapons and troops. The unmanned aerial vehicles are also an affordable option while Ukraine awaits more US military aid. Ukraine has also developed deadly sea drones that have struck Russian navy ships in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday it intercepted nine out of 10 Shahed drones launched overnight by Russia in the latest attack on the country’s power grid.


Compensation and justice for Ukraine

Ministers and officials from dozens of countries are gathering in the Netherlands on Tuesday for a conference on restoring justice in Ukraine. Among speakers will be the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news moscow russia ukraine International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK