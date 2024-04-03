Ukrainian drones strike deep inside Russia

The attack on facilities near the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, located some 1,200 km east of Ukraine, injured 12 people, Russian regional authorities said

A woman examines damage in her apartment hit by recent shelling in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Pic/AP

Ukrainian drones attacked industrial facilities in the province of Tatarstan, Russian authorities said Tuesday, in what would be Kyiv’s deepest strike inside Russian territory since the war began more than two years ago. The attack on facilities near the cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, located some 1,200 km east of Ukraine, injured 12 people, Russian regional authorities said.

The strike damaged a hostel for students and workers in a free economic zone where a factory manufacturing Iranian-designed drones is reportedly located, other media reports said. Tatarstan is known for its high level of industrialization. Tatarstan officials said the attack didn’t disrupt industrial production, while Nizhnekamsk’s mayor said the attempt to strike a refinery was thwarted by air defenses.

Ukrainian drone developers have for months been extending the weapons’ range, part of Kyiv’s effort to compensate for its battlefield disadvantage in weapons and troops. The unmanned aerial vehicles are also an affordable option while Ukraine awaits more US military aid. Ukraine has also developed deadly sea drones that have struck Russian navy ships in the Black Sea. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said Tuesday it intercepted nine out of 10 Shahed drones launched overnight by Russia in the latest attack on the country’s power grid.

Compensation and justice for Ukraine

Ministers and officials from dozens of countries are gathering in the Netherlands on Tuesday for a conference on restoring justice in Ukraine. Among speakers will be the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

