Russia launches more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infra

Updated on: 01 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

In the Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that an air attack killed a 19-year-old man Sunday after a projectile hit a gas station

Russia launches more attacks on Ukraine’s energy infra

An artist paints the scene as volunteers clear the debris following the attack. Pic/AP

A Russian cruise missile strike on infrastructure in Ukraine’s western Lviv region killed one man, while another man died in an attack in the northeast officials said Sunday. The attack in Lviv destroyed a building and sparked a fire, Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on social media app Telegram. He said that rescue operations were being conducted.


In the Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that an air attack killed a 19-year-old man Sunday after a projectile hit a gas station. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands in Ukraine’s Odesa region were left without power Sunday after debris from a downed Russian drone caused a blaze at an energy facility, Gov. Oleh Kiper said. 


Some 170,000 homes suffered power outages as a result of the attack, said Ukraine’s largest private electricity operator, DTEK. Ukraine said it shot down nine of the 11 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as nine out of 14 cruise missiles.


02
No of people killed in the latest attack

