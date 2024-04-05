Russia storms Kharkiv with 15 drones, kills 4

A 14-storey building was hit, killing a 69-year-old; at another multi-storey building, six people wounded

A residential building damaged as a result of a missile attack in Kharkiv. Pic/AFP

Russian troops launched waves of Shahed drones against the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight, killing four people and wounding 12, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Thursday. Russia attacked Ukraine’s second-biggest city with at least 15 drones, some of which were shot down by air defence.

Three rescuers were killed when Russia struck a multi-storey building damaged in an earlier strike. Six people were wounded at that location. Another 14-story building was hit by a drone, killing a 69-year-old woman. Kharkiv has become a frequent target for Russian troops in recent weeks. The eastern city is close to the border with Russia and has been hit with both ballistic missiles and drones.

An emergency vehicle seen among debris next to a residential building following the missile attack in Kharkiv. Pic/AFP

A recent massive missile attack that aimed to significantly damage Ukraine’s energy infrastructure plunged most of Kharkiv into darkness, and the situation there is still being stabilised. “Each manifestation of Russian terror once again proves that the country-terrorist deserves only one thing--a tribunal,” Ukraine’ human rights chief, Dmytro Lubinets, published on Telegram in response to the attack.

