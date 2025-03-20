26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana has filed a fresh request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to stop his extradition to India, citing health risks and fears of torture

Tahawwur Rana, the accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has filed a fresh request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts seeking to stop his extradition to India, according to ANI. This follows the rejection of his earlier review petition by Justice Elena Kagan earlier this month.

As per ANI, Rana’s application has been distributed to the Supreme Court judges for consideration at a conference scheduled for April 4, 2025, according to information published on the US Supreme Court’s website. In his renewed application, Rana has requested an emergency stay on his extradition to India.

"Petitioner Tahawwur Rana has renewed his Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan and requests that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts," the appeal states, as reported by ANI.

Justice Elena Kagan had earlier denied Rana's petition seeking to block his extradition. In his appeal, Rana argued that his health is in a critical state and that he may not survive long enough to face trial in India. He claimed that extradition would place him at high risk of torture and death due to his religious background, military history, and alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

"If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead," Rana’s appeal stated. He further argued that his identity as a Muslim of Pakistani origin and a former member of the Pakistani Army makes him highly vulnerable to torture if extradited to India. He claimed that the charges against him are tied to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which would further increase the likelihood of severe mistreatment.

Rana also highlighted his deteriorating health as a significant concern. He suffers from a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm that is at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease accompanied by cognitive decline, and a mass indicative of bladder cancer. He stated that his medical condition makes him extremely vulnerable and that extradition would be akin to sending him into a "hornet's nest," where he would be targeted due to religious and national animosity.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump announced Rana's extradition to India, asserting that he would face justice. Trump made the announcement during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting.

Rana is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American terrorist who played a key role in planning the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Headley’s intelligence gathering and coordination with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were instrumental in executing the deadly attack that left 166 people dead.

A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has long been accused of providing logistical support to Headley and facilitating the movement of LeT operatives. His alleged involvement has been a point of contention between India and the United States for years, with India pressing for his extradition to face trial.

Rana’s legal team argues that extradition would violate his human rights due to the high risk of torture and mistreatment. However, US authorities maintain that his extradition is justified under the existing bilateral agreement with India.

(With inputs from ANI)