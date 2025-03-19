PM Modi discusses tech, innovation, and sustainability with Bill Gates

They also discussed India's development, the path to Viksit Bharat 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors making an impact today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an "excellent meeting" with Bill Gates on Wednesday. The two discussed technology, innovation, and sustainability.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues, including tech, innovation, and sustainability, towards creating a better future for the coming generations."

They also discussed India's development, the path to Viksit Bharat 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors making an impact today.

Bill Gates shared in a post on X, said, "I had a great discussion with @narendramodi about India's development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating an impact today. It's impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally--and globally."

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also met Bill Gates to discuss development challenges on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

"A thoughtful conversation with @BillGates on the sidelines of #Raisina2025. Discussed development challenges, the promise of innovation, and the relevance of India," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

