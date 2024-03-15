Breaking News
Bill gates traces nostalgic tech journey with a CD post on Instagram

Updated on: 15 March,2024 12:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bill gates traces nostalgic tech journey with a CD post on Instagram

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, recently took to Instagram to post an image commemorating the storage capacity of a Compact Disk-Read Only Memory (CD-ROM). Thirty years ago, Gates and his team decided to visually demonstrate the amount of information that a CD could store.


The team set up two several meters-high stacks of papers, almost as tall as the trees in the background. These stacks represented the bytes of data that a CD-ROM could carry. On top of the stack, young Gates can be seen seated, holding a CD-ROM in his hand. To ensure safety, Gates was secured with a harness belt.


 


 
 
 
 
 
The throwback image had the caption: "Thirty years ago, we wanted to show just how much information a single CD-ROM could hold. The team decided a visual demonstration was necessary!" which garnered 209,450 likes and mixed reactions. 

For millennials and boomers, CDs hold a special place in their hearts. In the 1990s, CDs were cherished possessions for many kids, housing a myriad of games, music and movies in their circular disks. However, with rapidly evolving technology and the advent of pen drives and cloud storage systems, CDs have become obsolete now.

The post depicts more than just a nostalgic journey. It brings to light the ever-evolving world of technology, where the cutting-edge inevitably succumbs to obsolescence, overtaken by newer innovations. This shows how self-destructive technology can be in the pursuit of a better version of itself.

In today's world, new forms of storing data include cloud storage solutions, utilising vast remote servers accessible via the internet. Additionally, solid-state drives (SSDs) offer faster and more reliable data storage compared to traditional hard disk drives. Emerging technologies like DNA storage explore the potential of using DNA molecules to store vast amounts of digital information.

Apart from his contributions to technology, Gates is known for his philanthropic endeavours through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. With a visionary approach, Gates has significantly shaped the landscape of modern computing and continues to advocate for global health initiatives and sustainable development efforts worldwide.

