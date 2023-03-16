Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > 27000 to evacuate as another atmospheric river pounds California

27,000 to evacuate as another atmospheric river pounds California

Updated on: 16 March,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Watsonville
Agencies |

Top

Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mph (113 kph) blew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 3,30,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide

27,000 to evacuate as another atmospheric river pounds California

A couple take coins out of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry Tuesday. Pic/AFP


The latest powerful atmospheric river to drench California put nearly 27,000 people under evacuation orders Tuesday due to flooding and landslide risks. On the central coast, workers hauled truckloads of rocks to plug a broken river levee amid steady rain and wind.


Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mph (113 kph) blew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 3,30,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.



Crews raced to stabilize the Pajaro River’s ruptured levee Tuesday, placing rocks and boulders to finish filling the gap that opened late Friday. Workers will raise that portion’s elevation to match the rest of the levee over the next few weeks to make it impermeable, officials said. 


Also Read: Thousands evacuated after rain in California

3,30,000
No. of customers hit by power outages 

Cyclone Freddy to ease 

After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, Cyclone Freddy is set to move away from land Wednesday.

The cyclone has killed at least 225 people in Malawi’s southern region. In Mozambique, officials say at least 20 people have died due to the storm. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

california world news united states of america news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK