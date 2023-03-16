27,000 to evacuate as another atmospheric river pounds California

Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mph (113 kph) blew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 3,30,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide

A couple take coins out of washing machines inside the flooded Pajaro Coin Laundry Tuesday. Pic/AFP

The latest powerful atmospheric river to drench California put nearly 27,000 people under evacuation orders Tuesday due to flooding and landslide risks. On the central coast, workers hauled truckloads of rocks to plug a broken river levee amid steady rain and wind.

Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mph (113 kph) blew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 3,30,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

Crews raced to stabilize the Pajaro River’s ruptured levee Tuesday, placing rocks and boulders to finish filling the gap that opened late Friday. Workers will raise that portion’s elevation to match the rest of the levee over the next few weeks to make it impermeable, officials said.

Also Read: Thousands evacuated after rain in California

3,30,000

No. of customers hit by power outages

Cyclone Freddy to ease

After barreling through Mozambique and Malawi since late last week, killing hundreds and displacing thousands more, Cyclone Freddy is set to move away from land Wednesday.

The cyclone has killed at least 225 people in Malawi’s southern region. In Mozambique, officials say at least 20 people have died due to the storm.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever