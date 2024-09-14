33,000 Boeing factory workers go on strike

Breaking News
33000 Boeing factory workers go on strike

Updated on: 14 September,2024 10:38 AM IST  |  Seattle
Agencies |

The labour action involves 33,000 Boeing machinists.

Inside the Boeing factory in Seattle. Pic/X

Aircraft assembly workers walked off the job early Friday at Boeing factories near Seattle and elsewhere after union members voted overwhelmingly to go on strike and reject a tentative contract that would have increased wages by 25 per cent over four years.


The strike started at 12.01 am (PDT), less than three hours after the local branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced 94.6 per cent of voting workers rejected the proposed contract and 96 per cent approved the work stoppage, easily surpassing a two-thirds requirement.



The labour action involves 33,000 Boeing machinists.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

