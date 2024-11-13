35 dead as driver rams crowd in Chinese city

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies



The incident, which occurred on Monday, is facing heavy censorship as the Zhuhai Airshow opened on Tuesday. 

The incident is facing heavy media censorship. Pic/AFP

Police in China say 35 people were killed and another 43 injured when a driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports centre in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai.


The 62-year-old driver was detained, police said. It was not immediately clear whether it was an attack or an accident. No motive was mentioned, and police said investigations continued.


The incident, which occurred on Monday, is facing heavy censorship as the Zhuhai Airshow opened on Tuesday. By Tuesday morning, searches for the incident on Chinese social media were heavily censored on Chinese social media platforms.


