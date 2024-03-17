Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > 36 killed in latest Israeli strike in Gaza
<< Back to Elections 2024

36 killed in latest Israeli strike in Gaza

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Gaza
Agencies |

Top

Attack took place in a refugee camp in central part of the city

36 killed in latest Israeli strike in Gaza

Palestinians mourn the loss of Tabatibi family members, who were killed in strikes on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
36 killed in latest Israeli strike in Gaza
x
00:00

At least 36 Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses said on Saturday.


Eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency that the Israeli aircraft targeted a house for the Tabatibi family, west of the Nuseirat camp, with a number of missiles, which led to its complete destruction and damage to neighbouring homes. Medical sources said that the Israeli raid resulted in the killing of 36 people, including children and pregnant women.


Meanwhile, Hamas-run government media office held the American administration, the international community, and Israel “fully responsible for the escalation of these crimes and massacres against defenceless civilians,” Xinhua news agency reported. The office called on in a statement all countries of the free world to put pressure on Israel to stop the “genocidal war”.


US, Jordan drop food supplies to Gaza

US and Jordanian aircraft dropped food supplies to Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip in a joint humanitarian aid operation, the US Central Command said in a statement on Saturday. The main UN agency working in the enclave said that one in three children under the age of two is acutely malnourished. The US Central Command called the airdrops “part of a sustained effort”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news gaza strip hamas israel International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK