36 killed in latest Israeli strike in Gaza

Attack took place in a refugee camp in central part of the city

Palestinians mourn the loss of Tabatibi family members, who were killed in strikes on Saturday. Pic/AFP

At least 36 Palestinians were killed, and several others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources and eyewitnesses said on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency that the Israeli aircraft targeted a house for the Tabatibi family, west of the Nuseirat camp, with a number of missiles, which led to its complete destruction and damage to neighbouring homes. Medical sources said that the Israeli raid resulted in the killing of 36 people, including children and pregnant women.

Meanwhile, Hamas-run government media office held the American administration, the international community, and Israel “fully responsible for the escalation of these crimes and massacres against defenceless civilians,” Xinhua news agency reported. The office called on in a statement all countries of the free world to put pressure on Israel to stop the “genocidal war”.

US, Jordan drop food supplies to Gaza

US and Jordanian aircraft dropped food supplies to Palestinian civilians trapped in the Gaza Strip in a joint humanitarian aid operation, the US Central Command said in a statement on Saturday. The main UN agency working in the enclave said that one in three children under the age of two is acutely malnourished. The US Central Command called the airdrops “part of a sustained effort”.

