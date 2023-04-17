Breaking News
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Afsin

Updated on: 17 April,2023 08:40 AM IST  |  Afsin (Turkey)
ANI |

The earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Afsin

Representation pic


An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


Afsin is a town in Turkey.



The earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.


Also Read: Turkey closes airspace to flights using north Iraqi airport

The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078degN and 36.762degE, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

