4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Afsin

Representation pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 23 km Southwest of Afsin, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Afsin is a town in Turkey.

The earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078degN and 36.762degE, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

