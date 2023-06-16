Breaking News
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh

Updated on: 16 June,2023 11:49 AM IST  |  Dhaka
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh at 10:16 IST on Friday

Representative image/iStock

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit Bangladesh at 10:16 IST on Friday.


According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 10:16:15 IST at a depth of 70 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh," the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.


No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

