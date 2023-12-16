Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > 515 injured in Beijing rail collision

515 injured in Beijing rail collision

Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies

Top

The accident occurred Thursday evening in Beijing’s mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system’s Changping line

515 injured in Beijing rail collision

China witnessed heavy snowfall, which also resulted in the crash. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
515 injured in Beijing rail collision
x
00:00

Two subway trains collided in heavy snow in Beijing, sending 515 people to the hospital, including 102 with broken bones, authorities said Friday. 


The accident occurred Thursday evening in Beijing’s mountainous west on an above-ground portion of the sprawling subway system’s Changping line.


Slippery tracks prompted automatic braking on the leading train. A train following from behind was on a descending section and went into a skid and was unable to brake in time, the city transport authority said in a statement Friday.


Emergency medical personnel, police and transport authorities responded, and all passengers were evacuated by about 11 pm, it said. Twenty-five passengers were under observation and 67 remained hospitalized Friday morning, the authority said.

Unusually heavy snow that began falling on Wednesday has prompted the suspension of some train operations and school closures.

