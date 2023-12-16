Missing Brit teen found after six years

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 December,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

In the United Kingdom, the Greater Manchester Police said officers from Batty’s hometown of Oldham are in contact with French authorities to establish the authenticity of the reports

File photo

A British teenager who went missing six years ago on a family holiday in Spain has been found in southwestern France, French media reported on Thursday.


Broadcasters BFMTV and TF1 cited the prosecutors’ office in Toulouse as saying that Alex Batty, 17, has been found. BFMTV said a delivery driver spotted the adolescent looking lost and haggard by the side of a road and drove him to a police station. TF1 said he was found on Wednesday.


In the United Kingdom, the Greater Manchester Police said officers from Batty’s hometown of Oldham are in contact with French authorities to establish the authenticity of the reports.


The force said his mother, Melanie Batty, and his grandfather, David Batty, are wanted in connection with the teenager’s disappearance and that their whereabouts are unknown. He had traveled with them on the trip to Spain in 2017, when he was 11.

