Breaking News
Pune rape case: Accused detained from Shirur, says police
Mumbai weather update: Here’s why the city has been sizzling for last four days
Special cleaning for special South Mumbai spots
Mumbai local train updates: Night blocks on CR’s main, harbour lines from tonight
Mumbai: Gangster father rapes daughters, forces them to abort; arrested
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > 61 magnitude earthquake near Nepals Kathmandu

6.1 magnitude earthquake near Nepal's Kathmandu

Updated on: 28 February,2025 08:43 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
PTI |

Top

However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.

6.1 magnitude earthquake near Nepal's Kathmandu

Representation pic

Listen to this article
6.1 magnitude earthquake near Nepal's Kathmandu
x
00:00

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.


An earthquake measuring 6.1 Magnitude in Richter scale was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The Earthquake was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake nepal kathmandu world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK