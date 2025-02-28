However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.

Representation pic

Listen to this article 6.1 magnitude earthquake near Nepal's Kathmandu x 00:00

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude was felt near Nepal's Kathmandu early Friday morning. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality from the earthquake.

ADVERTISEMENT

An earthquake measuring 6.1 Magnitude in Richter scale was recorded along Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km East of Kathmandu at 2.51 am, according to National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre. The Earthquake was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever