7 bodies found in search for 2 missing teens

The missing poster provided by Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Pic/AP

Authorities searching a rural Oklahoma property for two missing teenagers discovered the bodies of seven people on Monday, including the suspected remains of the teens and a convicted sex offender who was sought along with them.

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said the state medical examiner will have to confirm the identities of the victims, but “we believe that we have found the persons.” He said the bodies were believed to include those of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, along with Jesse McFadden, the felon authorities had said the teens were traveling with.

“We are no longer looking,” Rice said. “We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning.” He declined to provide any more details.

