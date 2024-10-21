87 dead or missing after Israeli strikes in north Gaza

Another 40 people wounded; US investigates classified document leak

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia, north Gaza Strip. Pic/AFP

Israeli strikes on multiple homes in the northern Gaza Strip overnight and into Sunday left at least 87 people dead or missing, the territory’s Health Ministry said. It said another 40 people were wounded in the strikes on the town of Beit Lahiya, which was among the first targets of Israel’s ground invasion nearly a year ago.

The strikes came as the US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran, according to three US officials. A fourth US official said the documents appear to be legitimate.

The documents, attributed to the US Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and marked top secret, indicate that Israel was moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1.

Hezb officials killed

Israeli said it killed three “key” officials in a strike on the group’s intelligence headquarters in Lebanon’s southern Beirut. Elhag Abbas Salameh, Racha Abbas Icha, and Ahmed Ali Hasin were killed in the attack.

Man arrested for plot against Israeli embassy

German authorities have arrested a man with suspected ties to the extremist group Islamic State who was allegedly planning an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin. The man was detained on Saturday in Bernau, a town just outside of Berlin. A heavily armed elite police unit stormed the suspect’s apartment and police also raided an apartment in the western German town of Sankt Augustin in connection with the case. German authorities acted after receiving a tipoff.

