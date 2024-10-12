This yoga class in California invites participants to stretch with snakes up their back. It is designed to help individuals confront their fear of snakes

Attendees participate in ‘snake yoga’

Listen to this article A s-s-serene yoga experience x 00:00

At this unconventional yoga studio in Costa Mesa, California, participants are invited to stretch and breathe while snakes slither up their backs. The idea behind this unique class is more than just a quirky twist on traditional yoga; it is designed to help individuals confront and overcome their fear of snakes through mindful breathing exercises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio’s 45-minute sessions, priced at $160, feature six ball pythons, each named after a crystal. Participants, limited to four per session, are randomly paired with one of the snakes, which are gently integrated into the yoga routine. While the concept might make some uneasy, the snakes are described as social and friendly, and there’s a pre-class orientation to teach participants how to interact with the reptiles safely.

The studio reassures attendees that the snakes have never bitten anyone and are not aggressive, though initial reactions can vary—from excitement to fear. During the class, the snakes are free to explore the participants’ bodies, even during shavasana, where participants lie still with their eyes closed.

What might sound like a scene from a reality show, in reality, feels surprisingly grounding and calming for most attendees. Many walk in nervous but leave feeling empowered, having faced a deep-seated fear in a controlled environment. For some, the class is taken out of sheer curiosity, while others are determined to confront a phobia.

AI: Friend or foe?

Modern loneliness gives way for emotional support from AI bots



PIC/NEW YORK POST

The youth has found a new friend in AI. A study by First Saturday Lime has found that 11 per cent of millennials and 10 per cent Gen Z-ers prefer artificial intelligence over their own pets for emotional support.

AI is no longer just a tool to write up a paper or help with productivity for young folks, in fact 18 per cent of these AI users actually find these virtual friends to be more effective at being a virtual shoulder to cry on.

‘Hear Me Out’, over a Cake!

The “Hear Me Out” cake trend treads the fine line between charmingly absurd and questionably revealing. The trend involves participants decorating cakes with images of their most unusual fictional crushes—from Kylo Ren to the bizarre Johnny-the gorilla from Sing. The end result? A deliciously strange mix of confessions, often featuring animated characters from Simba or Frozone, sparking both amusement and curiosity. It’s a sugary excuse for people to admit their oddest fictional fixations.

Have you thanked Beyoncé today?

The latest Internet trend hilariously involves thanking Beyoncé for just about everything, whether she had anything to do with it or not. What started as old award clips of artists like Britney Spears, Lizzo, and Adele giving heartfelt thanks to the pop icon has spiralled into a wild conspiracy theory. According to the theory, if artists don’t thank Beyoncé in their speeches, they risk facing her deadly wrath. Ridiculous? Yes. Entertaining? Absolutely.

MegaHouse make mini Rubik’s cube

To celebrate 50 years of the Rubik’s cube, Japanese toymaker MegaHouse has made the world’s tiniest Rubik’s cube measuring only 0.19 inches and weighing just 0.33 g. It is priced at Rs 4,38,000 (approx) as it is not only a collector’s item but also an engineering marvel.

Squat-tastrophe at camp

A 13-year-old boy in China’s Shandong was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after doing 1,000 squats as punishment at a camp. Rhabdomyolysis is a life-threatening condition caused by high-intensity exercise within a short span, and can affect one’s kidneys and liver.

Raccoons create ruckus

In Kitsap County, Washington, a woman called 911 after being besieged by 50-100 aggressive raccoons outside her home. Once friendly feeders of a small family, the raccoons became relentless, scratching at her door and surrounding her car.