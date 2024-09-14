A toe-powered showdown

In Derbyshire, toe wrestling reigns supreme, with fierce competitors and dedicated champions locking toes in battle

Toe wrestling

While most sports enthusiasts may not have toe wrestling on their radar, the town of Ashbourne, Derbyshire, practically treats it like a local religion. If Japan is the mecca for sumo, this town in the UK could probably be called the holy ground for toe tussling—an offbeat sport that requires strength, strategy, and stamina. Every year, enthusiastic competitors from far and wide descend upon the town to engage in this toe-to-toe battle of willpower.

The local legend and six-time world champion, Lisa Shenton aka “Twinkletoes” had her eyes set on yet another victory this year, and (spoiler alert) she didn’t disappoint. Shenton snagged her seventh title just two weeks ago and walked away with the coveted foot-shaped trophy, proving once again that her toes are not to be trifled with.



Ben Woodroffe a.k.a “Toe-tal Destruction”: this year’s men’s division champion

Twenty-eight participants locked toes in this bizarre yet fierce competition, which unfolds on an appropriately named eight-foot platform: the “toedium.” This year, over 200 spectators turned up to witness the contest, a contest that combines all the thrills of arm-wrestling but with, well, toes.

Toe wrestling is no joke in Derbyshire, but it wasn’t always the finely tuned competition it is today. It got its humble start back in 1974 when a group of drunk locals came up with the idea. Little did they know, they were creating a sport that would one day become the pride of Derbyshire.

Ben Woodroffe, who goes by the name “Toe-tal Destruction,” is this year’s men’s division champion. For him, toe-wrestling is an art and he has committed himself to this artform by dedicating himself to daily toe-stretching workouts and rigorous training. To the average Joe, toe wrestling might seem like a playful pastime, but it takes serious strength, balance, and a surprising amount of technique to emerge victorious.

While toe injuries, bruises, and blisters are just part of the package, competitors keep coming back for more, driven by the thrill of victory. And while toe wrestling hasn’t quite made it to the heights of international fame yet, there’s still hope. If breakdancing can make the Olympics, why not toe wrestling? After all, this oddball sport has already proven it can capture hearts, one toe at a time.

Sweden’s sparkling find

100 bottles of Champagne found on shipwreck



PIC/HUFFPOST

Nearly 100 bottles of 19th-century Champagne and mineral water were discovered in a shipwreck off southern Sweden. This unearthing has turned into a high-stakes game of historical hide-and-seek. Despite the wreck’s location being on the radar since 2016, it was only this July that Polish scuba divers uncovered this sparkling treasure. Buried about 190 feet beneath the waves off Blekinge County, the wreck was found roughly 37 km south of Ölandisland. This discovery has stirred up a flurry of interest from wine enthusiasts and history geeks eager to pop the cork of this maritime mystery.

Pinky-sized cleaner

The Guinness World Record for the smallest functional vacuum cleaner is now held by 23-year-old Tapala Nadamuni. Measuring 0.65 cm, it is smaller than a pinky nail. After being defeated by a 0.85 cm competitor, Nadamuni dedicated two years and hundreds of hours to reclaim his crown. His relentless pursuit and $240 investment in R&D is a testament to both perseverance and precision.

Kroshik can’t crawl!

A 14-year-old cat from Perm in Russia, Kroshik, ballooned to 17 kgs due to overfeeding. This state of his has unfortunately stripped him of his locomotive abilities. Viral photos showed volunteers struggling to lift him. Now, on a strict diet and using a makeshift water treadmill, Kroshik is embarking on a weight-loss journey.

Secrets in scrap

Military enthusiast Zhang accidentally stumbled upon a potential security fiasco when he bought four discarded books for under $1 at a recycling station in Beijing—books that turned out to be confidential military documents. Zhang alerted the authorities almost immediately avoiding what could have been a major breach of national security.The Ministry of State Security applauded Zhang for his vigilance.

From human to porcupine



PIC/ODDITYCENTRAL

Shirakawa acupuncture clinic in Tokyo is making waves with its unique method of using a multitude of needles to address everything from physical pain to bad luck. For turning their clients into porcupines, the clinic is charging around $1,400 per session. This “root acupuncture” has attracted Japanese celebrities like actor Masataka Kubota and table tennis star Ai Fukuhara.

He’s always 2 steps ahead



PIC/NBC NEWS

Once notorious for his Mukbang videos, Nikocado Avocado, stunned his fans and followers with a revelation in his latest video, “Two Steps Ahead.” He had lost 250 pounds while convincing millions he was still dangerously overweight. In the video, he showcased his transformation, calling his audience “ants,” for mindlessly consuming the spectacle he crafted.