Russia to expel 6 UK diplomats for spying

Russia to expel 6 UK diplomats for 'spying'

Updated on: 14 September,2024 10:35 AM IST  |  Moscow
Based on these documents and “in response to numerous unfriendly steps by London,” the Russian Foreign Ministry withdrew the accreditation of the diplomats, the FSB said, without identifying them.

The British embassy in Moscow. FILE PIC/AFP

The Russian authorities accused six British diplomats of spying and said they would be expelled, as tensions between Moscow and the West grow during an intensified push by Ukraine to loosen restrictions on using weapons provided by the US and Britain to strike Russia.


Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it received documents indicating that the diplomats were sent to Russia by a division of the UK Foreign Office “whose main task is to inflict a strategic defeat on our country,” and that they were involved in “intelligence-gathering and subversive activities”.



Based on these documents and “in response to numerous unfriendly steps by London,” the Russian Foreign Ministry withdrew the accreditation of the diplomats, the FSB said, without identifying them.


