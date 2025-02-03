Breaking News
Car bomb explosion kills 19 in northern Syria

Updated on: 04 February,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Damascus
Agencies |

Eighteen of those killed were women; another 15 injured, some critically

This was the seventh car bomb explosion in Manbij city in just over a month. PIC/Syria Civil Defence

A car bomb exploded on the outskirts of a northern Syrian city on Monday, killing at least 19 people and leaving more than a dozen wounded, hospital workers said. The car detonated next to a vehicle carrying mostly female agricultural workers on the outskirts of the city of Manbij.


The dead included 18 women and one man. Another 15 women were wounded, some of them in critical condition, according to the local Syrian civil defense. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion. It was the seventh car bomb explosion in Manbij in just over a month, said Munir Mustafa, the deputy director of civil defense. Manbij in northeastern Aleppo province continues to witness violence even after the downfall of President Bashar Assad in December.


Turkish-backed factions, known as the Syrian National Army, have clashed with the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The factions took the city from the SDF in early December during a lightning insurgency that toppled President Bashar Assad. A car bombing in Manbij on Saturday killed four civilians and wounded nine others.


